Mable House to host display by East Cobb Quilters Guild

Photo above: Quilt created by Laurie McLaughlin based on a pattern by Jenny Haynes

East Cobb Quilters’ Guild distributed the following press release:

East Cobb Quilters’ Guild has again partnered with Cobb County PARKS’ Cultural Affairs Division to present a quilt exhibit at the Mable House Arts Center. The exhibit features quilts inspired by Guild’s workshops and opens April 17th and runs through May 16th.

The Guild regularly sponsors nationally and internationally known quilt artists who teach workshops for guild members and any interested student of quilting. This upcoming exhibit will showcase quilts that are the results of these educational workshops between 2019 and 2024. The exhibit will be grouped by guest teacher, so that viewers will see the many ways in which different students interpret an idea. More than 25 quilts will be exhibited with styles ranging from traditional quilting to contemporary artwork. Some quilts feature hand stitching, others use the latest technical tools; some rely on traditional block-style compositions, while others are similar to paintings in cloth.

The exhibit at the Mable House is free with details located at link .The opening reception for the exhibit is at the Mable House Arts Center Gallery, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton, GA 30126 and will be held on April 17, 2025, from 5PM – 7PM.

About East Cobb Quilters’ Guild

Since its founding in 1982, the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild has advanced the art of quilting and fostered community goodwill through its educational and community service programs. There are 400 members from the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and beyond. The Guild meets monthly and sponsors lectures, workshops, and exhibits that educate members and the community about quilting and encourages the highest standards in design and techniques. Every two years the Guild produces Georgia Celebrates Quilts® – the state’s largest judged and juried quilt show. Additionally, each year the Guild contributes thousands of quilts, placemats, Beads of Courage bags, pillowcases, and other sewn items to nonprofit organizations. For additional information about the Guild – www.ecqg.com, community service https://ecqg.com/community-service/