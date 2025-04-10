Chaotic scene in Marietta as multiple people detained after gunfire, at least two people shot

In a public information release, Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department described a chaotic situation Wednesday night after 10 p.m.

Police arrived after multiple reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on Williams Drive. At least one caller reported bullets entering their apartment, but no one was hit by bullets in that apartment. Later, two people arrived at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Callers described the vehicle that fled the scene as a black BMW sedan. When police located the car and began pursuit, the vehicle lost control and struck a power pole near the intersection of Polk Street and Mountain View Road.

The vehicle rolled over, and all five male occupants of the BMW were taken into custody for questioning. Police found multiple handguns and a rifle at the scene.

In the meantime, several people from the shooting scene arrived at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in multiple vehicles. Two of those people had gunshot wounds.

According to the public information release:

Multiple witnesses and possible involved parties have been identified and are being interviewed. Officers are conducting a search of the apartment complex for additional victims and damage related to the incident. We can confirm that multiple vehicles and apartments were damaged by gunfire. It is unclear at this time if all suspects involved in the gunfire exchange at 425 Williams Drive are in custody. Eight individuals have been brought back to MPD headquarters for questioning as investigators work to determine what happened and who all was involved.

Police said that no other information will be released at this time, and that the investigation is ongoing. It’s not clear at this time who was involved in the shooting and who were bystanders.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Marietta Police Department via the department’s app or through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.