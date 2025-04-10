We Thrive in Riverside spearheads litter cleanup on Blairs Bridge Road in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a litter cleanup in the Riverside community spearheaded by the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association:

We Thrive in Riverside led by Monica DeLancy completed one of their Spring Break objectives in removing litter from their adopted Blairs Bridge Road. The School Break featuring Erin Anderson joined in the effort along with the Mableton Improvement Coalition and Lions Club. It was a perfect day to be working outside. Afterwards, we celebrated with some Wendy’s burgers. If you are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, please reach out to Dawn @keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will provide you with all of the instructions and supplies.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: