Mableton City Council work session includes comprehensive plan update, sustainability initiatives

The Mableton City Council work session will be held this Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

Among other agenda items, John Funny of Grice Consulting will present an update on the 2045 Mableton Comprehensive Plan.

To keep up with the upcoming agendas for both work sessions and regular meetings, visit the City of Mableton civic clerk calendar.

To view an interactive map of the city, visit this link.

Agenda for work session

Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Work Session Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion Mableton Comprehensive Plan 2045 Update – John Funny of Grice Consulting Fiscal Year 2024-2025 City Events Review – Administrative Supervisor Lily Smith City of Mableton Event Fee Schedule – Administrative Supervisor Lily Smith Discussion of the City’s Green Communities Application and Upcoming Sustainability Initiatives – Sustainability, Waste and Beautification Director Emily Groth Website Service Needs, Timeline, and Criteria Discussion – City Manager Bill Tanks Pre-Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Accessibility Notice:

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.