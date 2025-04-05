Another day of seasonally record or near-record heat in Georgia on Saturday

By Larry Felton Johnson

We’ll be faced with another day of record or near-record heat for the early Spring season in Georgia on Saturday, April 5, 2025. In addition, thunderstorms are expected to spread into the area Sunday and continue through Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia due to the seasonally extreme heat.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Record or near record breaking warmth for early April is expected today, with afternoon high temperatures approaching 90 degrees. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… Thunderstorms are expected to spread into north and central Georgia on Sunday and continue through Monday morning. Some storms may become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. A brief tornado also cannot be ruled out. Frost and freeze concerns may develop across portions of north Georgia Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

