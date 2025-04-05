Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, April 5, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, April 5, 2025, with a high near 87 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to record or near record breaking warmth for early April that is expected today, with afternoon high temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 4:13 pm, 85 °F broken clouds Humidity 48 % Pressure 1016 mb Wind 15 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 22 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:19 am Sunset Sunset: 8:01 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 55. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-03-01 75 46 60.5 8.6 0 2025-03-02 57 36 46.5 -5.7 0 2025-03-03 64 36 50 -2.4 0 2025-03-04 72 44 58 5.3 0 2025-03-05 65 41 53 0.1 1.05 2025-03-06 56 37 46.5 -6.7 0 2025-03-07 68 38 53 -0.4 0 2025-03-08 76 56 66 12.3 T 2025-03-09 58 47 52.5 -1.4 0.37 2025-03-10 55 45 50 -4.2 0.56 2025-03-11 76 42 59 4.6 0 2025-03-12 76 48 62 7.4 0 2025-03-13 74 55 64.5 9.6 0 2025-03-14 75 55 65 9.9 0 2025-03-15 78 60 69 13.6 0.08 2025-03-16 74 49 61.5 5.9 0.44 2025-03-17 63 42 52.5 -3.4 0 2025-03-18 77 42 59.5 3.4 0 2025-03-19 79 47 63 6.7 0 2025-03-20 67 42 54.5 -2.1 0.02 2025-03-21 66 36 51 -5.8 0 2025-03-22 74 45 59.5 2.4 0 2025-03-23 77 47 62 4.7 0 2025-03-24 66 53 59.5 2 0.14 2025-03-25 80 46 63 5.2 0 2025-03-26 75 51 63 5 0 2025-03-27 75 50 62.5 4.2 0 2025-03-28 81 53 67 8.5 0 2025-03-29 74 63 68.5 9.8 0 2025-03-30 76 61 68.5 9.5 0.01 2025-03-31 70 59 64.5 5.3 0.34

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”