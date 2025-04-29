According to an announcement on the City of Marietta website, the Marietta Theatre Company will present “Little Women” this May, bringing the beloved classic to the stage just in time for spring outings and Mother’s Day celebrations.

The production, based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel, follows the lives of the March sisters as they experience the challenges and joys of growing up during the Civil War era. “Little Women” explores themes of family, love, and perseverance.

“Bringing such a cherished story to life for our audiences is an honor and the perfect outing for the whole family! As we embrace the warmth of spring and the joy of family gatherings, Little Women offers a touching reminder of the bonds that unite us,” Director Zac W. Phelps said, quoted in the announcement for the performance.

The musical’s score features songs such as “Astonishing,” “Some Things Are Meant to Be,” and “Days of Plenty,” emphasizing the story’s focus on family relationships.

Performances will take place May 1–10 at Marietta Theatre Company, which operates in residence at Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., on Marietta Square. Ticket prices range from $27.50 to $51.95 and are available at this link.

Mini-season tickets for the remaining 2025 productions—”Little Women,” “Disaster!” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”—are also available, starting at $73 per person. Mini-season ticket holders receive free ticket exchanges and access to all three shows.

About the Marietta Theatre Company

Marietta Theatre Company (MTC Players, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the Marietta and Greater Atlanta communities through quality theatrical productions. The organization promotes diversity and inclusion among its cast, crew, volunteers, and patrons.

MTC receives funding in part from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information about Marietta Theatre Company and its upcoming events, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok using the hashtag #mariettatheatre. “Little Women” is rated PG.