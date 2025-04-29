Avenue West Cobb announces addition of pilates studio, juice bar, and men’s hair and nail salon

The Avenue West Cobb issued the following press release announcing the addition of three new tenants:

The Avenue West Cobb today announced the addition of three new tenants: BLENDED Smoothie & Juice Bar, BODYBAR Pilates and Hammer & Nails. Totaling over 5,000 square feet, the three new tenants will open this summer, adding to the center’s dynamic mix of retailers, restaurants and service providers including J. Jill, Le’Zia, Hey Linda’s and Mud Creek Market.

“With summer growing closer by the day, we’re excited to welcome three new retailers adding to the many shopping, dining and entertainment offerings guests can experience at The Avenue West Cobb,” said John Liu, general manager at The Avenue West Cobb. “Whether they’re grabbing a healthy beverage on the go, stopping by for a pilates class or getting a fresh new look for summer, each tenant offers something different to our local community. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that these new tenants will have on the overall visitor experience for our guests.”

The three additions to the Avenue West Cobb include:

BLENDED Smoothie & Juice Bar – Opening May 2025

BLENDED Smoothie & Juice Bar offers visitors the perfect way to beat the summer heat – with smoothies, juices, protein shakes and more. With each drink crafted with a variety of fruits, vegetables and superfoods, BLENDED provides customers with the ideal blend of taste and nutrition. The smoothie and juice bar will be located in a 1,200-square-foot space between Otter’s Chicken and Lens Crafters.

BODYBAR Pilates – Opening June 2025

BODYBAR Pilates provides attendees with an unparalleled Pilates experience. By focusing on strength training and building endurance, BODYBAR Pilates offers a workout experience that helps members unlock their full physical potential and improve their well-being. The pilates studio will be located in a 2,188-square-foot space between Brighton Collectibles and Parisian Nails.

Hammer & Nails – Opening August 2025

Hammer & Nails is The Avenue’s new go-to men’s grooming experience. Offering everything from premium haircuts and beard trimming to hand and foot care, Hammer & Nails provides guests with everything they need to leave the barber shop with an eye-catching new summer look. The luxury grooming shop will open in a 1,868-square-foot space between Queen Tea and Dress Up.

For more information, please visit https://www.avenuewestcobb.com.

###

About The Avenue West Cobb: The Avenue West Cobb is an outdoor lifestyle shopping center in Marietta, Georgia, managed by JLL, offering a mix of more than 80 premier national brands, select local retailers and specialty restaurants. Featuring an open-air, pedestrian-friendly setting, guests of The Avenue West Cobb can enjoy fountains, unique shops, patio dining, storefront parking and more. For more information, visit avenuewestcobb.com.

About JLL: For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 110,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.