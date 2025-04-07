Memorial service set this Thursday for CCSD police chief

An April 9 memorial service has been set for Robert Storey, the chief of the Cobb County School District Police Department, who died last Thursday.

School officials made the announcement in a social media post, calling him an “exceptional leader and individual, who cherished his family and his work family.”

His obituary says that Storey, a Cobb County native and Air Force veteran, served in Vietnam, then as a reservist. After returning to Georgia, he logged stints at the Atlanta Police Department, Fulton County Police and Cobb Police, where he rose to deputy chief. He joined the school law enforcement agency in 2013.

Storey graduated from Kennesaw State University with a bachelor’s degree and from Columbus State with a master’s. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy.

The cause of death was not given.

The memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Rd., Powder Springs.