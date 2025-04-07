Big turnout for free microchipping of pets at South Cobb Recreation Center

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from the Cobb County Animal Services free microchipping event at the South Cobb Recreation Center:
There was lots of activity at the South Cobb Recreation Center as Cobb County Animal Services was offering free microchipping of pets. There was a long line of people wanting to take advantage of this amazing opportunity. Of course, Animal Control brought animals in need of a permanent home. Commissioner Sheffield was present to greet the guests and express her thanks to our Animal Control Staff who do an awesome job caring for our animal friends.
