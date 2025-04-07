Ten-cent jump in average gasoline price in Georgia; EV charging rate stable

The average price of gasoline at the pump rose 10 cents per gallon over the past week. EV charging rates remained stable.

According to the weekly report from AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose to $3.04 per gallon.

“We were kind of expecting gas prices to rise in April since that’s when refineries do their tune-ups, which typically bump up the cost at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “However, there is also an unpredictable atmosphere surrounding tariffs and their impact on the global stage, which may push those prices even higher.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.125, about nine cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Another Week of Rising Gas Prices Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 10 cents to $3.25, subject to change overnight. Gas prices experienced a significant increase this past week. Several factors are driving growth, including refinery maintenance and the switch to summer-blend gasoline. The last time the national average reached $3.26 was in September, consistent with seasonal trends; however, current prices remain below those of this time last year. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.64 barrels per day last week to 8.49 barrels per day. The total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 239.1 million barrels to 237.6 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.3 million barrels per day. Oil Market Dynamics At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 51 cents to settle at $71.71 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 6.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 439.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year. Electric: Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents today. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”