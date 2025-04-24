New Caribou Coffee coming to Smyrna

A new location of Caribou Coffee is coming to Cobb County.

The Minnesota-based chain says it will open a new location “soon” at 2410 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna. The company said in a recent news release that the Smyrna location is one of up to eight new locations planned in the Peach State.

Caribou describes the pending location as a “premium coffeehouse featuring high-quality handcrafted beverages and all-day breakfast items.” The location at South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill will be drive-through and walk-up only.

The company says the new locations around the state are part of a renewed investment strategy in Georgia and the southeast.Caribou says it perks up coffee at more than 800 locations worldwide. The chain is owned by Panera Brands, which also owns Panera Bread and Einstein Bros.