In-custody death in Cobb County jail

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of a detainee in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Bunnie Large, 42, died yesterday, April 22. According to the public information release, the county’s medical examiner is determining the cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Large was homeless and did not provide contact information for a family member or friend, but a next of kin located after a search.

“Time and time again, jails across our state are de facto homeless shelters, mental health facilities, and hospitals—the last resort for the most marginalized and broken amongst us,” said Sheriff Craig Owens in the public information release. “As a society, we must address the root causes of these issues, rather than solely relying on law enforcement to manage the fallout. It’s time we invest in real solutions and get people the help they so desperately need.”

An internal investigation is underway. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation declined to open a separate inquiry.