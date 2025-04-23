Saint + Goldie – The Reality of a Dream

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

Three lifelong friends had a dream that has now become a prosperous reality. Bri Williams (framily sister), Caroline Gordon, and Liz Sicard (actual sisters) have known one another since childhood. All the women grew up together in Cobb County and lived at The Brumby Lofts at the same time. They call themselves the Marietta Girls because of their deep love for their city and numerous ties to the community.

All three women have had different career paths but a similar trajectory, including wedding and event planning, interior design, and fashion merchandising. A fortunate meeting with Katie Pfister, owner of Sessions Stand, set the wheels in motion after the ladies were vendors at the Sessions Holiday pop-up market. Katie saw the potential of having a boutique retail space adjacent to their adored coffee shop and bakery.

Saint and Goldie, named after their beloved grandparents, recently celebrated one year in business. Since their location is almost in our backyard, my wife, Cecilie, is frequently there to purchase unique gifts for friends and family. The trio of owners is very selective about what they sell, and many items are from local artisans that they know personally. Additionally, they offer a wide range of products from Spain and Morocco, which excites them, knowing they have established business relationships with vendors from all over the world and in their own backyard.

Cecilie recently bought a cocktail mixer from their shop to complement a good friend’s Manhattan adult beverage. As I love to cook, they offer a nice selection of olive oils, vinegars, and sauces to enhance our culinary creations. Hats, watches, colorful handbags, candles, books, and even kids’ items can be found in their carefully curated boutique. These are things you won’t find on Amazon or Target. If you’re buying a thoughtful gift for someone, why not get them something unique and one-of-a-kind?

The store is set up to synergize with Sessions Stand, and the intention works. On more than one occasion, I’ve found myself grabbing a coffee at Sessions and strolling down the beautiful, flower-covered wallpaper hallway into Saint and Goldie to peruse their ever-rotating selection of merchandise.

Caroline holds a degree in fashion merchandising and business, which enables her to play a vital role in handling their carefully selected inventory. Liz also owns an interior design company, and you can see its influence throughout the shop, which features a variety of colors and textures. Bri still operates her wedding and event planning business while devoting time to their passion project at the shop.

All three girls played dress up and experimented with home decor as kids

and dreamed of owning a business together. It just goes to prove that fortune favors the bold, the risk-takers, and the dreamers. And when you have good friends to lean on and dream with, your vision can become a reality, just as it has for the Marietta Girls at Saint and Goldie.

Visit the Saint + Goldie Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/saintandgoldie/?hl=en