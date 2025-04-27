UPDATED: Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in Marietta hit-and-run

By Mark Woolsey

UPDATE: In a follow-up email, Officer McPhilamy stated that a suspect has been identified but that more information will be available on Sunday afternoon.

The update reads as follows:

Earlier this evening we received an anonymous tip via our app. The suspect vehicle has since been located and impounded. Special thanks to the Cobb County Police Department for their assistance, as well as everyone that has helped share the photos. We have identified a person of interest and are continuing our investigation. We do not anticipate any further updates until late Sunday afternoon, giving investigators time to collect evidence and if applicable, secure a warrant charging the suspect.

Marietta police are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run car-pedestrian incident on Friday night.

Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy says that about 11:30 p.m., a man was standing or walking in a parking lot at Westside Plaza, Power Springs Road, and Sandtown Road, when he was struck by a reckless driver.

The unknown male driving a silver Infiniti G35 was doing “burnouts”, then hit and dragged a man identified as Jeremias Escalante Perez while trying to leave the lot.

Police say the driver didn’t stay on the scene or help Perez. The Virginia man,19, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The city’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer J Henderson at 770-794-5384. They can also submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers Atlanta.