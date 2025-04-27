Turnout modest in Cobb Districts 2 and 4 special election early voting

By Mark Woolsey

Advance voting for Tuesday’s special election for two Cobb County Commission seats drew a modest turnout.

Data posted on the Cobb Elections and Voter Registration site on Saturday noted that 6,305 ballots had been cast during the advance voting period on April 19 and then April 21-25. Almost all of those ballots—98%—were cast in person.

Tuesday’s election pits Republican Alicia Adams, listed as a development professional, against former State Rep. Erick Allen in District 2 while incumbent Democrat Monique Sheffield squares off against Republican Matthew Hardwick, a video design engineer, in District 4.

Both races resulted from a legal tangle that culminated in a judge ruling the country’s use of a disputed commission-adopted “home rule” districting map unconstitutional. That invalidated the results of the May 2024 primary with the judge ordering new elections.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 29. Only residents in the two named districts will be eligible to cast ballots.