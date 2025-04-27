South Cobb Regional Library to host “The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment”

TOPICS:
A graphic of a stack of books alongside a Cobb County Courier logo

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 27, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

Along with supporting children development through programs such as Family Storytime, Evening Storytime, and Saturday Storytime, South Cobb Regional Library will host an exhibit on an American tragedy for the month of May: Kennesaw State University and Breman Foundation of Atlanta’s panel exhibit, The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment.

Many may be unaware, but the Japanese American Exclusion Memorial is on Bainbridge Island, Washington (located across and separated from Seattle by the Puget Sound). The island was ground zero for Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, in which the United States forced Japanese Americans from their homes and into what were termed “relocation centers”—and this is if they were not deported by the War Relocation Authority (WRA). The WRA was created in 1942 to carry out the Roosevelt’s executive order.

As one can imagine from accounts of Jim Crow in the American South and the Holocaust in Europe, Japanese Americans suffered much during World War II, both here, at home, and in Japan. The panel exhibit will offer insights to the experience of Americans turning on Americans during a time of war and, despite 1988 reparations to surviving internees, the long-term effects of such behavior.

While this particular aspect of the Japanese American experience is tragic and may be beyond comprehension by some children, it’s worth mentioning that in the same year surviving internees received reparations—and in the spirit of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month—Studio Ghibli released Grave of the Fireflies. A touching animated historical war drama, it tells the story of orphan siblings, Seita and Setsuko, and their struggle to survive the final months of World War II. This film is based on the autobiographical short story by Akiyuki Nosaka, and it may help familiarize children with the impact of World War II and the totality of the Japanese American experience during that period. (Parents may want to screen the film before sharing with their children.)

In addition to The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment exhibit, here are some other events scheduled for May at South Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26th, 2025.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MAY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 01, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play




May 02, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




May 03, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




MAY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 04, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




May 05, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:00 – 20:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda


18:00 – 19:00Putting Down Roots: From Dream to Reality




May 06, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


17:00 – 19:00Adult Art Night




May 07, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party


15:30 – 16:30Family Crafternoon




May 08, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion




May 09, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


15:00 – 17:30Monthly Movie Matinee (Enter the Dragon)




May 10, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




MAY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 11, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




May 12, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




May 13, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




May 14, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


18:00 – 19:00TALK Saves Lives (12+ years of age)




May 15, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play




May 16, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00The Basics with Cobb Collaborative




May 17, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime




MAY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 18, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




May 19, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] (Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam)




May 20, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




May 21, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




May 22, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




May 23, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00The Basics with Cobb Collaborative


15:00 – 17:30Monthly Movie Matinee (Friday)




May 24, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




MAY 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 25, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




May 26, 2025MondayCLOSEDHOLIDAY: MEMORIAL DAY




May 27, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




May 28, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




May 29, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment




May 30, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment


10:30 – 11:00The Basics with Cobb Collaborative


15:00 – 17:00Beads and bonding at South Cobb




May 31, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Be the first to comment on "South Cobb Regional Library to host “The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment”"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.