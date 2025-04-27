South Cobb Regional Library to host “The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment”

By Kelly Johnson

Along with supporting children development through programs such as Family Storytime, Evening Storytime, and Saturday Storytime, South Cobb Regional Library will host an exhibit on an American tragedy for the month of May: Kennesaw State University and Breman Foundation of Atlanta’s panel exhibit, The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment.

Many may be unaware, but the Japanese American Exclusion Memorial is on Bainbridge Island, Washington (located across and separated from Seattle by the Puget Sound). The island was ground zero for Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, in which the United States forced Japanese Americans from their homes and into what were termed “relocation centers”—and this is if they were not deported by the War Relocation Authority (WRA). The WRA was created in 1942 to carry out the Roosevelt’s executive order.

As one can imagine from accounts of Jim Crow in the American South and the Holocaust in Europe, Japanese Americans suffered much during World War II, both here, at home, and in Japan. The panel exhibit will offer insights to the experience of Americans turning on Americans during a time of war and, despite 1988 reparations to surviving internees, the long-term effects of such behavior.

While this particular aspect of the Japanese American experience is tragic and may be beyond comprehension by some children, it’s worth mentioning that in the same year surviving internees received reparations—and in the spirit of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month—Studio Ghibli released Grave of the Fireflies. A touching animated historical war drama, it tells the story of orphan siblings, Seita and Setsuko, and their struggle to survive the final months of World War II. This film is based on the autobiographical short story by Akiyuki Nosaka, and it may help familiarize children with the impact of World War II and the totality of the Japanese American experience during that period. (Parents may want to screen the film before sharing with their children.)

In addition to The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment exhibit, here are some other events scheduled for May at South Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:

Putting Roots Down: From Dream to Reality , Monday, May 5 th at 6:00 PM

, Monday, May 5 at 6:00 PM Monthly Movie Matinee Enter the Dragon, Friday, May 9 th at 3:00 PM Friday, Friday, May 23 rd at 3:00 PM

TALK Saves Lives , Wednesday, May 14 th at 6:00 PM

, Wednesday, May 14 at 6:00 PM Graphic Novel Book Club , Monday, May 19 th at 6:00 PM Graphic Novel: Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam by Thien Pham

, Monday, May 19 at 6:00 PM

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26th, 2025.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MAY 2025

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 01, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play







May 02, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment







May 03, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment









MAY 2025

WEEK 2

MAY 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 11, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment







May 12, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:30 – 19:00 Evening Storytime







May 13, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time







May 14, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



18:00 – 19:00 TALK Saves Lives (12+ years of age)







May 15, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play







May 16, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 The Basics with Cobb Collaborative







May 17, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



11:00 – 11:30 Saturday Storytime









MAY 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 18, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment







May 19, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



15:00 – 19:00 American Red Cross Blood Drive



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] (Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam)







May 20, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time







May 21, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







May 22, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment







May 23, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 The Basics with Cobb Collaborative



15:00 – 17:30 Monthly Movie Matinee (Friday)







May 24, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment









MAY 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 25, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment







May 26, 2025 Monday CLOSED HOLIDAY: MEMORIAL DAY







May 27, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time







May 28, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







May 29, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment







May 30, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 20:00 The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment



10:30 – 11:00 The Basics with Cobb Collaborative



15:00 – 17:00 Beads and bonding at South Cobb







May 31, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00









