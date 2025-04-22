Report and photos from the Welcome to South Cobb festival

Everyone had a wonderful time at the Welcome To South Cobb Festival enjoying the fantastic music from Kayn White, DJ Niecy Shaw, the Gritz & Jelly Butter Band, local DJ Que with Que Multimedia and others.

Powder Springs Mayor Pro-Tem, Henry Lust and the sponsor Greater South Cobb Kiwanis Club along with volunteers from the McEachern High School Honor Roll, McEachern High School Beta Club and Lions Club worked hard to make sure that everything went smoothly.

Elected officials such as Commissioner Monica Sheffield, Cobb County Solicitor General Makia Metzger and State Representative Terry Cummings were present to meet with their constituents. We even got to witness an on-air interview with radio personality and Mableton resident, Shelley Wynter.

Author April McDonald was present as well to autograph her new book, “How To Catch A King”.

There were also lots of activities for the kids including inflatable rides, an Easter Egg hunt, face painting, food and many other activities.

Keep Cobb Beautiful hosted environmental classes and brought recycling containers.

The highlight of the whole day was the giveaway of ThinkPad laptop computers to deserving students compliments of the Kiwanis Club. We very much appreciate the organizer of this event, Angelia Pressley. She worked very hard to make all of the arrangements for this wonderful festival.