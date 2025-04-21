Train hits unoccupied car parked on CSX tracks in Marietta

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a 22-year-old Marietta man was arrested after a train hit his unoccupied car after he parked it on a CSX rail track.

He was found by police walking a few blocks away near the intersection of Whitlock and Wright Street, and charged with “Illegal Stop/Stand/Park where prohibited, and … DUI Any Combination of Alcohol/Drugs/Less Safe.”

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The train struck the car near Waverly Way and Powder Springs Street. The train pushed the vehicle, but was not derailed. The railway was reopened within about an hour of the incident.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 62,769 (2023 estimate) which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the City of Mableton.

Marietta’s history dates back to the early 19th century, with significant development occurring alongside the expansion of the Western and Atlantic Railroad in the 1830s.

During the Civil War, Marietta was a strategic location, witnessing several battles and occupations. Post-war, the city experienced growth in various industries, including cotton, flour, paper, and marble mills.

In the 1940s, the establishment of a Bell Aircraft manufacturing plant, later operated by Lockheed, contributed to Marietta’s economic development, especially during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Marietta operates under a mayor-council form of government. The current mayor is Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who has been in office since January 4, 2010.

The City Council comprises seven members, each representing one of the city’s wards:

Ward 1 : Cheryl Richardson

: Cheryl Richardson Ward 2 : Griffin L. Chalfant

: Griffin L. Chalfant Ward 3 : Johnny Walker

: Johnny Walker Ward 4 : G.A. (Andy) Morris

: G.A. (Andy) Morris Ward 5 : M. Carlyle Kent

: M. Carlyle Kent Ward 6 : Andre L. Sims

: Andre L. Sims Ward 7: Joseph R. Goldstein

This governing body is responsible for enacting local laws, policies, and allocating city resources for various programs and services.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

