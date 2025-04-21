Auditions open for Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra

All photos provided courtesy of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra submitted the following call for high school instrumentalists for the 2025-26 season of the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra:

The Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra (GYSO) is holding open auditions for the 2025–26 season beginning April 21. Metro-area elementary through high school instrumentalists are invited to join the program and become part of its 20-year legacy of nurturing young talent.

Founded in 2006, GYSO is one of the largest youth orchestra programs in the Southeast, serving students from 17 metro counties. The program encompasses five orchestras, a jazz ensemble, a percussion ensemble, and instrumental chamber ensembles. Led by professionals in their fields, each ensemble works diligently to prepare for performances throughout the year, providing students with a comprehensive music experience that fosters excellence both individually and collectively.

GYSO is dedicated to providing a nurturing and supportive environment for young musicians. Students of all skill levels are encouraged to audition, and need-based scholarships are available for full or partial tuition.

Auditions for the 2025–26 season are open from April 21 through May 31.

This unique program is part of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. GYSO’s 20th anniversary season coincides with the Symphony’s 75th anniversary. Special collaborative celebrations will be announced soon!

For more information about GYSO, the online audition process, or need-based scholarships, visit GeorgiaYouthSymphony.org.