Two reported shot in Marietta

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Roosevelt Circle at 1:24 p.m. Monday, where they found one person with a gunshot wound. As officers assisted the first victim, a second report came in regarding another gunshot victim in the same area.

Both individuals were transported to local hospitals. One was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and the other to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Authorities said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooting occurred near the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road. Detectives and officers remain at the scene conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released. The Marietta Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact them directly or submit an anonymous tip through their app or via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.