Report from Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Annual Spring Recycling

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos:

Keep Cobb Beautiful hosted their Annual Spring Recycling event at Jim Miller Park. We were grateful to get volunteers from the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, Kennesaw State, Habitat For Humanity, South Cobb Lions Club, Alpha Sigma Psi fraternity and especially the Osborne High School Beta Club who supplied at least 15 hard working volunteers. Working as a team with our recycling partners including Shred-It Paper Recycling, electronics, metal, America’s Thrift Stores and the Hefty Renew Bag Program, we were able to serve close to a thousand cars who drove through. The arrival times were steady, and the wait time was less than 20 minutes according to several guests who arrived after 10 AM. Afterwards, we celebrated with some delicious Chick-Fil-A sandwiches.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: