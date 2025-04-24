Upcoming Stilesboro Road closures to last through fall

Stilesboro Road, near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, will close on May 6, and sections will close in phases expected to last through the fall.

According to a news release on the county website, the Cobb County DOT and Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority (CCMWA) contractors will close Stilesboro Road to replace and upgrade an underground water pipeline that runs beneath the road’s centerline.

This closure will occur in the three phases listed below and is scheduled with the pre-construction work for proposed new roundabouts on Old 41 Highway.

Phase 1 of the closure will span from Gilbert Road to Old Mountain Road and will begin on Tuesday, May 6.

Phase 2 will affect the stretch from Old Mountain Road to NPS Visitor Center Drive, with work expected to begin in early August.

Phase 3 will cover the area from Old 41 Highway to NPS Visitor Center Drive, with work expected to begin in late September.

The map below shows the detours that will be in place: