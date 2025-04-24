Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, April 24, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will be possible this afternoon and evening across portions of north Georgia. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. However, a strong storm or two capable of strong wind gusts and small hail will be possible, especially during the afternoon.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:00 am, 62 °F overcast clouds Humidity 95 % Pressure 1020 mb Wind 5 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 6:56 am Sunset Sunset: 8:16 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday

Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday

Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Monday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday

Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-03-01 75 46 60.5 8.6 0 2025-03-02 57 36 46.5 -5.7 0 2025-03-03 64 36 50 -2.4 0 2025-03-04 72 44 58 5.3 0 2025-03-05 65 41 53 0.1 1.05 2025-03-06 56 37 46.5 -6.7 0 2025-03-07 68 38 53 -0.4 0 2025-03-08 76 56 66 12.3 T 2025-03-09 58 47 52.5 -1.4 0.37 2025-03-10 55 45 50 -4.2 0.56 2025-03-11 76 42 59 4.6 0 2025-03-12 76 48 62 7.4 0 2025-03-13 74 55 64.5 9.6 0 2025-03-14 75 55 65 9.9 0 2025-03-15 78 60 69 13.6 0.08 2025-03-16 74 49 61.5 5.9 0.44 2025-03-17 63 42 52.5 -3.4 0 2025-03-18 77 42 59.5 3.4 0 2025-03-19 79 47 63 6.7 0 2025-03-20 67 42 54.5 -2.1 0.02 2025-03-21 66 36 51 -5.8 0 2025-03-22 74 45 59.5 2.4 0 2025-03-23 77 47 62 4.7 0 2025-03-24 66 53 59.5 2 0.14 2025-03-25 80 46 63 5.2 0 2025-03-26 75 51 63 5 0 2025-03-27 75 50 62.5 4.2 0 2025-03-28 81 53 67 8.5 0 2025-03-29 74 63 68.5 9.8 0 2025-03-30 76 61 68.5 9.5 0.01 2025-03-31 70 59 64.5 5.3 0.34

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”