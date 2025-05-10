Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, May 10, 2025

The National Weather Service forecast showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday, May 10, 2025, with a high near 63 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected in central Georgia today and tonight. A couple of storms could be strong with wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range between 2 p.m and midnight.

Current Conditions , 9:46 am, 0 °F 0 0 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds: 0% Visibility: 0 mi Sunrise: 9:46 am Sunset: 9:46 am

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. High near 63. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 10 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Low around 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”