Cleanup on Smyrna partial train derailment continues Friday night

By Mark Woolsey

Cleanup work continued into Friday evening at the scene of a partial train derailment in Smyrna.

Seventeen cars of a CSX train derailed shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, with a portion of its load spilling. Smyrna Fire officials said in a statement that they and CSX checked the scene and found no potential harm to nearby residents or the environment.

The derailment happened approximately one mile east of Campbell Road. There were apparently no injuries and the cause of the derailment wasn’t specified.