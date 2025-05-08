Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, May 8, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, May 8, 2025, with a high near 84 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that are possible through tonight, capable of producing gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”