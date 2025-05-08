Report and photos from the Taste of Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following two reports with accompanying photos from the Taste of Mableton, divided into the parade and the festival.

Barry wrote:

The parade to signify the start of the Taste Of Mableton Festival was led by the City Of Mableton Mayor, Michael Owens, and City Council. They were followed by the Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) who worked very hard to organize the parade and the festival. Afterwards, there were marching bands, civic organizations, elected officials and public services all waving at the crowds along the sidewalk. It was a wonderful way to start a day of fun and community.

Barry wrote:

While the rain came down hard around noonish, the vendors and guests hung in enjoying the delicious food, informative conversation and fantastic music.

There was a “battle of the matching bands” early in the day. Mableton’s favorite local band, Chequered Blues, took the reins to rock the classic hits from the 70’s and 80’s. Great soul R&B closed out the entertainment.

There were plenty of activities for the kids including many different inflatable rides/bounce houses.

Naturally, there were a lot of food trucks to choose from including Mexican, seafood, BBQ, cornbread/pastries, Kona Ice, funnel cakes and others. Everyone who stuck around after the rain had time to enjoy the whole event. We appreciate the Mableton Improvement Coalition and especially Linda Pharr for all of their help in putting on the amazing event.