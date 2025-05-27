Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The National Weather Service forecast showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with a high near 74 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are possible again this afternoon continuing into the overnight hours tonight. Some thunderstorms could become strong to severe and produce strong wind gusts, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 2 p.m, then patchy fog after 3 p.m. High near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Low around 62. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”