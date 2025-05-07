Cobb Planning Commission delays decision on Powder Springs Road townhomes

At its Tuesday, May 7 meeting, the Cobb County Planning Commission considered a proposed rezoning that would allow a 24-unit townhome development in Cobb County Commission District 4 at the northwest corner of Powder Springs Road and Wood Meadows Drive.

The Planning Commission decided to hold the case for 30 days to give the applicant and residents of the surrounding community time to meet and negotiate. The case, Z-7, had been held (delayed) from a previous hearing, and at that hearing, no opposition from the surrounding community was present. But at this hearing, several opponents spoke.

Follow this link to view the documents associated with the zoning request (scroll to the May 6 Planning Commission entry and click on the arrow in the lower right-hand corner to select the agenda packet).

Fort & Cole Street, LLC, the applicant, was represented at the hearing by Kevin Moore.

The applicant requests that the property be rezoned from R-15, which allows 10 units on the property, to FST (fee-simple townhomes). If granted, this would enable the applicant to build the 24 units proposed in their site plan.

Several members of the public spoke in opposition to the rezoning, citing concerns about increased traffic, infrastructure impacts, and loss of the urban tree canopy.

A representative of the Cobb County School District also spoke in opposition, raising the possibility of school overcrowding.

Michael Hughes, as the Planning Commission member from District 4, led the brief discussion by commissioners. He proposed a 30-day hold (delay) to give the applicant and residents of the surrounding community time to meet and negotiate.

The motion passed 4-0.

About the Cobb County Planning Commission

The web page for the Planning Commission describes its purpose as follows:

Established as an advisory Commission to assist the governing authority (BOC) in the administration and enforcement of the Zoning and Planning Act and to prescribe the duties and functions of such commission. The full duties and functions of this Commission are contained in the Cobb County Zoning Ordinance, Section 3-28-9 134-61. Members are appointed for terms which run concurrently with those of the appointing commissioner and are subject to removal with or without cause and without regard to any unexpired term. The Commission Chair is compensated $275.00 per month, the Secretary is compensated $275.00 per month with all other members compensated $250.00 per month.

The Planning Commission’s main monthly activity is evaluating zoning requests from applicants and making recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.

Here is the current board: