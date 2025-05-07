Community Celebrates Shared Achievements at Cobb Community Foundation 2025 Activate Good Event

Photo above: Mableton mayor and CCF board member Michael Owens

Cobb came together on May 1, 2025, to celebrate a year of shared generosity, collaboration and impact at the second annual Activate Good event, hosted by Cobb Community Foundation (CCF). The evening marked the release of the organization’s 2024 Impact Report and recognized the powerful outcomes that result when of neighbors, donors, nonprofits and businesses working side by side.

A full room at Activate Good

Held at The Foxglove in downtown Marietta, the event welcomed approximately 200 guests, including community leaders, fundholders, donors, nonprofit partners and other stakeholders. Together, they reflected on a year when individuals and organizations across Cobb County didn’t just give—they activated good, united by a shared commitment to making life better for all.

“This wasn’t just a celebration—it was a rallying cry,” said Shari Martin, president and CEO of Cobb Community Foundation. “At CCF, we mobilize people, ideas and resources—but real impact happens only when the community is ready to be mobilized. And like it always does, in 2024, Cobb showed up.”

CCF Board Members Susan Tillery and Dr. Leana Kart

Together, CCF and the Cobb community accomplished extraordinary things:

– Over $6.2 million in grants and scholarships were distributed, with 68% staying right here in Cobb County.

– The Match Magic Giveathon raised a record-breaking $811,000 for 25 local nonprofits—driven by donors, volunteers, and partners who energized the campaign from start to finish.

– Mental health access expanded, early childhood education grew, and nonprofit leaders received critical training—all made possible by individuals and organizations who chose to give back.

– A new initiative, the Be Somebody Savings Fund, launched in partnership with Marietta City Schools, offering students up to $1,000 for reaching key milestones between 9th and 12th grades.

Cobb Community Foundation CEO celebrating with streamers

Guests received the 2024 Impact Report and a commitment card listing ways to stay engaged—through fund creation, joining the Catalyst Society, supporting existing programs, or simply sharing ideas.

The evening concluded with applause, gratitude and a shared sense of purpose. “Every student helped, every family lifted, every nonprofit strengthened—it all happened because our community acted together,” Martin said.

To view the full Impact Report or learn how to activate good alongside Cobb Community Foundation, visit cobbfoundation.org.

Condace Pressley, CCF board member and director of community and public affairs, Cox Media Group, emceed the program.

About Cobb Community Foundation

Cobb Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to creating a thriving Cobb County through philanthropic leadership. By connecting donors with causes they care about, managing charitable funds, and catalyzing community solutions, CCF empowers individuals, businesses and organizations to activate good—together.

See More Photos From Activate Good Below

Ed Milligan and daughter, Allison Milligan Gruehn

Elizabeth Burdette, partner, SignatureFD

Lisa-Ruth Karnes of CCF and Terri Bunten-Guthrie, CCF board member and president of Access Cobb, a Craft Bank

Scavenger Hunt Winner Debbie Day of Special Needs Cobb with Shari Martin

Shari Martin, CEO of Cobb Community Foundation, presenting to group

Sharon Mason, CCF board member and Cobb Chamber CEO, Terri Bunten Guthrie and Condace Pressley

Otis Brumby, III, publisher of Marietta Daily Journal, and David Fisher, partner, SignatureFD

Jim Rhoden, CCF founder and board member, with Shari Martin