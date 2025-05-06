Nadia Faucette takes seat on Cobb Planning Commission; Deborah Dance returns

[Photo above: screenshot of Nadia Faucette from Cobb County Planning Commission video]

At today’s meeting of the Cobb County Planning Commission, Nadia Faucette took her seat on the commission, and attorney Deborah Dance returned to the commission after an absence.

Faucette was appointed by Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. Dance is the planning commissioner for JoAnn Birrell’s District 3.

Zoning Division Manager John Pederson introduced Faucette and Dance.

“First I want to thank Stephen Vault,” Pederson said. “He was on this board for years and he was the chairman for many years, he did a great job.”

“Taking his place is Nadia Faucette, sitting here in the center,” he said. “She’s an executive at GreyStone Power and a resident of Cobb County. And we’re looking forward to her being here for hundreds of hearings into the future.”

“And also, I want to welcome Deborah Dance back,” said Pederson. “This is her second term being on the planning commission. She takes the place of Chris Lindstrom, who was here for a number of years also. So welcome back, Deborah.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Faucette is the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at GreyStone Power. She joined GreyStone at the beginning of 2018 after working at Georgia Power for over 18 years.

In addition to her previous terms on the Planning Commission, Dance served as an attorney for Cobb County. She recently ran for Cobb Superior Court Clerk.

The District 2 planning commission seat is still open, as Cobb BOC District 2 Commissioner Erick Allen, who will make an appointment to that slot, was just sworn in to his seat yesterday evening.

About the Cobb County Planning Commission

The web page for the Planning Commission describes its purpose as follows:

Established as an advisory Commission to assist the governing authority (BOC) in the administration and enforcement of the Zoning and Planning Act and to prescribe the duties and functions of such commission.

The full duties and functions of this Commission are contained in the Cobb County Zoning Ordinance, Section 3-28-9 134-61.

Members are appointed for terms which run concurrently with those of the appointing commissioner and are subject to removal with or without cause and without regard to any unexpired term. The Commission Chair is compensated $275.00 per month, the Secretary is compensated $275.00 per month with all other members compensated $250.00 per month.

The Planning Commission’s main monthly activity is evaluating zoning requests from applicants and making recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.

Here is the current board: