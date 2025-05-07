Marietta Arts Council Presents M2R Trailfest 2025

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

We were a small but mighty group of Marietta Arts Council volunteers who convened recently to hang the beautiful art panels along the trail for the upcoming M2RTrailfest on May 10th, 9 am-6 pm. It is always a joyous time of year to see the fence gallery come to life, and many people thanked us as they walked by, and someone said, “Seeing all the art makes her heart sing.” And we couldn’t agree more! The Student Gallery section runs from Kenessaw Ave going Southward to Polk St, and the level of art is extraordinary. Keep walking towards the Square and view over 125 pieces of art that local artists of all skill levels have submitted.

The 3rd annual Fur Folly Pet Parade will kick off at Lewis Park Dog Park, located at 475 Campbell Hill St, at 10 am (staging at 9:30). Pups and humans alike get all decked out in their favorite parade attire and stroll down the trail leading into Atherton Square which is behind Cool Beans Coffee Shop. New sculptures will be displayed at Lewis Park, Monarch Park, and Atherton Square for all to enjoy. Check out the pedestrian bridges at the North and South 120 loop to witness the art installations that KSU architecture department students created.

This year’s new location, the kids’ zone craft area, will be at Sessions Stand Bakery from 9 am to noon. Marietta Arts Council members will be there assisting the little ones with making crafts that will be great keepsakes for Mother’s Day. Zen Bubbles will be lofting gigantic, soapy spheres that are fascinating to watch for kids of all ages. Blind Portraits by Lauren Rust will astound you as she draws your likeness without looking at the paper. Her website touts, “It’s like a Picasso with a modern twist!” Walk a bit further south towards Brumby Lofts, and you can paint rocks or release your inner artist by doing some chalk art on the sidewalk. We are growing the Lewis Park area each year by involving more neighbors and making this an actual community-wide event.

Opening ceremonies will be held in Atherton Park at 11 am. Justin Patton will perform his Spoken Word Art, which is always heartfelt and impactful. The Georgia Metro Dance Theatre will perform, and WKRC will play music to kick off this art-filled festival. From 12 – 2 pm, be amazed by the North GA Aerials as they take flight, doing gravity-defying aerial dance displays in the Atherton Park area. My super-talented friend, Justin Simmonds, will draw portraits in his unique superhero comic book style in the same location.

Alley Stage, located behind Marietta Wine Market, will host a plethora of musical artists throughout the day. Get your laugh on from 3-345 p.m. with some Improv comedy performed by some very funny local comedians. Tulani will be there with her melodic harp and potent vocals at 5 pm. She has toured with Lady Gaga, Chaka Khan, and many other big-name artists, so don’t miss that performance.

Stroll down the M2R trail and check out the newest mural to grace the walls of Marietta Square, ‘Seasons of Being’, located behind Park West Vintage shop, adjacent to Alley Stage. This stunning, vibrant display, painted by Drift Mural Company from Quebec, Canada, will leave you in awe with its myriad of colors.

Art enhances our everyday lives and promotes tourism and economic development. We are grateful to have a community that fully embraces this concept and are proud to be volunteers with the Marietta Arts Council.

So put on your dancing shoes, grab some chalk, pick up a brush to paint a rock, or just mosey around and become immersed in this interactive art festival. There will be something for everyone at M2R Trailfest, so join your community and be a part of the art.

For more information visit https://www.m2rtrailfest.com