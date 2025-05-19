Georgia faces possible stormy weather Monday to Wednesday

The National Weather Service is forecasting a potentially active weather pattern early in the week. On Monday and Tuesday, there are chances for severe thunderstorms mainly across north Georgia.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for the week beginning Monday, May 19.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

..Monday through Saturday… Periods of thunderstorms are expected between Monday and Wednesday, with the greatest storm coverage anticipated across north Georgia. A few storms could be strong to severe during the daytime on Monday and Tuesday. The main hazards will be strong winds and hail. Thunderstorms may return on Saturday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone(s).

Isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms are two terms used to describe different distributions of thunderstorm activity within a particular area. The main difference lies in the extent of coverage and how the thunderstorms are spatially distributed:

Isolated Thunderstorms: Relatively rare occurrences that happen sporadically and are generally confined to a limited area. Often characterized by being few and far between, with significant gaps between individual storm cells. Typically cover less than 20% of the forecast area. Can still be intense and may produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail.

Scattered Thunderstorms: More widespread than isolated thunderstorms and cover a larger portion of the forecast area. Numerous individual thunderstorms develop, but they are not continuous or widespread enough to be classified as a “line” or “cluster” of storms. Generally cover between 30% to 50% of the forecast area. Still leave considerable gaps between storm cells, and not everyone within the forecast area will necessarily experience a thunderstorm.



In summary, isolated thunderstorms are fewer in number and more localized, covering a smaller area with significant gaps between storms, while scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, covering a larger area with numerous individual storms occurring somewhat randomly across the forecast area.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

