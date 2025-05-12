Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 2 to May 8

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
WAFFLE HOUSE #595
- 170 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3326
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-889C
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2025
GREEN COYOTE COBB
- 255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005643
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2025
COFFEE POT, THE
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 336 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8320
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006563
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2025
!!SPRINGHILL SUITES ATLANTA NORTHWEST – FOOD
- 230 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR ATLANTA, GA 30339-2382
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006961
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2025
WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM – SAWYER ROAD BISTRO
- 793 SAWYER RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2222
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001042
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
STEAK N SHAKE #625
- 3396 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18497
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
LUNA MAYA MEXICAN CANTINA
- 1575 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003024
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
MOON INDIAN CUISINE
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004469
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
CAVA
- 1555 CRATER LAKE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004806
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
WHATABURGER
- 705 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005050
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
MOUTH JARRING EXPERIENCE
- 696 CONCORD RD SW STE C SMYRNA, GA 30082-4471
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005464
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
2025 FUN BOX ATLANTA – FUNBOX 3
- 2860 CUMBERLAN MALL ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006876
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
!!LAZY LABRADOR COFFEE HOUSE
- 2886 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006970
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
!!APPLEBEE’S #86010
- 2445 MALL BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144-4996
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007017
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025
ROAM
- 3101 COBB PKWY STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001651
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
O’CHARLEY’S #330
- 4130 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1841
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6139
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
POPEYES #5656
- 1830 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003181
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
1911 BISCUITS & BURGERS
- 3120 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004674
- Last Inspection Score: 77
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
SUBWAY
- 3079 HIDDEN FOREST CT STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005707
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
JEREZ MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 4968 AUSTELL RD STE 124 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006255
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE AND MARBLE SLAB COMPANY
- 3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006347
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
!!ROAM – BASE
- 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006968
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
!!SEQUEL COFFEE CO – MOBILE
- 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006969
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
!!MO’S KITCHEN CATERING
- 705 S GORDON RD SW UNIT 117 MABLETON, GA 30126-5175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007018
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025
AMC THEATRES BARRETT COMMONS 24
- 2600 COBB PLACE LANE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5301
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025
HYATT REGENCY SUITES – PADELLA RESTAURANT – FOOD
- 2999 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6044
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24316C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025
ATHERTON PLACE WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM
- 111 TOWER RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-6993
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-15
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025
AMERICAN DELI
- 180 COBB PKWY S STE C-20 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003659
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025
KRYSTAL #ATL051
- 5140 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7181
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004882
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025
HORNED OWL BREWING
- 2765 S MAIN ST STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006155
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025
CHICK ‘N WOK
- 614 COBB PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006225
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025
!!TP – ALL-STAR GRILL P156 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007032
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025
