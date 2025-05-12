Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 2 to May 8

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

WAFFLE HOUSE #595

170 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3326

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-889C

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2025

GREEN COYOTE COBB

255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005643

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2025

COFFEE POT, THE

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 336 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8320

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006563

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2025

!!SPRINGHILL SUITES ATLANTA NORTHWEST – FOOD

230 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR ATLANTA, GA 30339-2382

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006961

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2025

WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM – SAWYER ROAD BISTRO

793 SAWYER RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2222

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

STEAK N SHAKE #625

3396 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18497

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

LUNA MAYA MEXICAN CANTINA

1575 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003024

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

MOON INDIAN CUISINE

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004469

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

CAVA

1555 CRATER LAKE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004806

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

WHATABURGER

705 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005050

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

MOUTH JARRING EXPERIENCE

696 CONCORD RD SW STE C SMYRNA, GA 30082-4471

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005464

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

2025 FUN BOX ATLANTA – FUNBOX 3

2860 CUMBERLAN MALL ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006876

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

!!LAZY LABRADOR COFFEE HOUSE

2886 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006970

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

!!APPLEBEE’S #86010

2445 MALL BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144-4996

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007017

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2025

ROAM

3101 COBB PKWY STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001651

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

O’CHARLEY’S #330

4130 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1841

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6139

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

POPEYES #5656

1830 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003181

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

1911 BISCUITS & BURGERS

3120 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004674

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

SUBWAY

3079 HIDDEN FOREST CT STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005707

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

JEREZ MEXICAN TAQUERIA

4968 AUSTELL RD STE 124 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006255

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE AND MARBLE SLAB COMPANY

3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006347

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

!!ROAM – BASE

3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006968

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

!!SEQUEL COFFEE CO – MOBILE

3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006969

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

!!MO’S KITCHEN CATERING

705 S GORDON RD SW UNIT 117 MABLETON, GA 30126-5175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-05-2025

AMC THEATRES BARRETT COMMONS 24

2600 COBB PLACE LANE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5301

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025

HYATT REGENCY SUITES – PADELLA RESTAURANT – FOOD

2999 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6044

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24316C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025

ATHERTON PLACE WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM

111 TOWER RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-6993

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-15

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025

AMERICAN DELI

180 COBB PKWY S STE C-20 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003659

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025

KRYSTAL #ATL051

5140 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7181

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004882

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025

HORNED OWL BREWING

2765 S MAIN ST STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006155

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025

CHICK ‘N WOK

614 COBB PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006225

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2025

!!TP – ALL-STAR GRILL P156 AT TRUIST PARK