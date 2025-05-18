Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 9 to May 15

TOPICS:
The "Star of Life" symbol represents medicine and health care. Three rectangles are arranged in a radial pattern to form a sort of abstract star shape, with a snake coiled around a staff superimposed on the center.

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 18, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI

  • 1720 MARS HILL RD STE 154 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001205
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2025

YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI

  • 5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003832
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2025

CAMBRIDGE THE

  • 4838 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7121
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005688
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2025

BRICKMONT ACWORTH ASSISTED LIVING

  • 3114 N COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-1014
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003129
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

THAI BASIL AND SUSHI ZEN

  • 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 316 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003344
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

MR. KEBAB

  • 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 308 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003406
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

BIRYANI-N-GRILL

  • 2590 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3041
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004157
  • Last Inspection Score: 70
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

!!BAE’S HOUSE ATL

  • 2520 E PIEDMONT RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1700
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007022
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

!!FIRE BRAZIL STEAKHOUSE

  • 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 601 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6420
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007040
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

CAROL’S CAFE

  • 2543 BELLS FERRY RD STE 50 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5100
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10493C
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2025

DAVE & BUSTER’S #5200004

  • 2215 D & B DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8756
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3157
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2025

IHOP

  • 2520 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005987
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2025

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

  • 9 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3627
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002523
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

CHINA INN

  • 1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 510 MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14983C
  • Last Inspection Score: 72
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

CHICK-FIL-A AT BROOKSTONE

  • 1790 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8091
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20711C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #853

  • 5602 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3191
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

CHICK-FIL-A WEST COBB

  • 2555 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004605
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

LE’ZIA

  • 3625 DALLAS HWY STE 645 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006679
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

  • 1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12188
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025

!!BLENDED SMOOTHIE & JUICE BAR

  • 3625 DALLAS HWY STE 680 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006750
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025

!!JARS

  • 4500 W VILLAGE PL STE 1009 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006862
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025

!!JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS

  • 93 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1907
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006894
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025

Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 9 to May 15"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.