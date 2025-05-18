Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 9 to May 15

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI
- 1720 MARS HILL RD STE 154 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001205
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2025
YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI
- 5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003832
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2025
CAMBRIDGE THE
- 4838 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005688
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2025
BRICKMONT ACWORTH ASSISTED LIVING
- 3114 N COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-1014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003129
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025
THAI BASIL AND SUSHI ZEN
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 316 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003344
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025
MR. KEBAB
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 308 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003406
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025
BIRYANI-N-GRILL
- 2590 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3041
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004157
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025
!!BAE’S HOUSE ATL
- 2520 E PIEDMONT RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007022
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025
!!FIRE BRAZIL STEAKHOUSE
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 601 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6420
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007040
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025
CAROL’S CAFE
- 2543 BELLS FERRY RD STE 50 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5100
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10493C
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2025
DAVE & BUSTER’S #5200004
- 2215 D & B DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8756
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3157
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2025
IHOP
- 2520 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005987
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2025
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 9 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002523
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025
CHINA INN
- 1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 510 MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14983C
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025
CHICK-FIL-A AT BROOKSTONE
- 1790 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8091
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20711C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #853
- 5602 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3191
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025
CHICK-FIL-A WEST COBB
- 2555 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004605
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025
LE’ZIA
- 3625 DALLAS HWY STE 645 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006679
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025
MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
- 1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12188
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025
!!BLENDED SMOOTHIE & JUICE BAR
- 3625 DALLAS HWY STE 680 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006750
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025
!!JARS
- 4500 W VILLAGE PL STE 1009 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006862
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025
!!JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS
- 93 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1907
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006894
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025
