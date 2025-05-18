Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 9 to May 15

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI

1720 MARS HILL RD STE 154 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001205

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2025

YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI

5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003832

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2025

CAMBRIDGE THE

4838 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005688

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2025

BRICKMONT ACWORTH ASSISTED LIVING

3114 N COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-1014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003129

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

THAI BASIL AND SUSHI ZEN

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 316 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003344

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

MR. KEBAB

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 308 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003406

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

BIRYANI-N-GRILL

2590 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3041

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004157

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

!!BAE’S HOUSE ATL

2520 E PIEDMONT RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007022

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

!!FIRE BRAZIL STEAKHOUSE

3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 601 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6420

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007040

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2025

CAROL’S CAFE

2543 BELLS FERRY RD STE 50 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5100

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10493C

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2025

DAVE & BUSTER’S #5200004

2215 D & B DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8756

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3157

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2025

IHOP

2520 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005987

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2025

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

9 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002523

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

CHINA INN

1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 510 MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14983C

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

CHICK-FIL-A AT BROOKSTONE

1790 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8091

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20711C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #853

5602 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3191

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

CHICK-FIL-A WEST COBB

2555 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004605

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

LE’ZIA

3625 DALLAS HWY STE 645 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006679

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2025

MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12188

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025

!!BLENDED SMOOTHIE & JUICE BAR

3625 DALLAS HWY STE 680 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006750

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025

!!JARS

4500 W VILLAGE PL STE 1009 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006862

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2025

!!JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS