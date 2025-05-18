Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, May 18, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 18, 2025, with a high near 82 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Dense Fog Advisory that is in effect in portions of west Georgia until 10 a.m this morning. Low visibility of one-quarter of a mile or less could make driving conditions hazardous.

A cluster of thunderstorms is also likely to move across central and portions of north Georgia today.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10 a.m and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then showers likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”