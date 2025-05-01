Kennesaw State computer science student honored with first President’s Award of Distinction

[This article by Paul Floeckher first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission: Photos by Darnell Wilburn]

Witnessing her grandparents’ daily struggles with diabetes ignited a passion in Anh Duong to pursue impactful research as a student at Kennesaw State University. Driven by a desire to ease the burdens of people with chronic health conditions, Duong has dedicated herself to developing innovative technologies that can transform lives.

For epitomizing all-around success as a KSU student and researcher, Duong, a senior majoring in computer science, has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the President’s Award of Distinction.

The President’s Award of Distinction has been established to celebrate the accomplishments of one exceptional graduating student each semester “who serves as an inspiration to their peers, their community, and the entirety of Owl Nation.” Duong was chosen based on her academic excellence, leadership, and involvement in research endeavors to improve people’s health and wellbeing.

“I’m still processing that I am the first student ever to receive this award,” Duong said. “It’s a huge honor, and I’m grateful for it, but I feel like this award is not just about me. It’s more of a reflection of everyone who has been supporting me throughout my whole journey from my very first day at KSU until now.”

Duong has worked on multiple research projects led by assistant professor of information technology Maria Valero, and she has presented the research at conferences and student competitions. Meanwhile, Duong is taking graduate-level software engineering courses as an undergraduate through the Double Owl Pathways program, accelerating her progress toward a master’s degree.

She has accomplished that while maintaining a 3.99 grade point average as a student in the KSU Journey Honors College. Duong, a first-generation college student, will be recognized as the President’s Award of Distinction winner during the College of Computing and Software Engineering commencement ceremony on May 8.

“Anh is precisely the type of high-achieving, passionate student we envisioned when we established the President’s Award of Distinction,” KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig said. “Anh’s journey – from a first-year student with a heart to help others, to a standout scholar whose work is already making a real-world impact – is inspiring and a reflection of what is possible at Kennesaw State.”

From the start of her freshman year at Kennesaw State, Duong was interested in conducting impactful research. She was accepted into KSU’s First-Year Scholars program, which pairs first-year students who are interested in research with faculty mentors who guide them on research in their respective fields.

In a perfect fit, Duong was chosen to join Valero’s research team that is developing GlucoCheck, a non-invasive device for people with diabetes to monitor their glucose levels. An alternative to painful finger pricks, the GlucoCheck device is a ring-like senor that uses light absorption technology to estimate glucose levels without using blood samples.

Anh Duong

Duong feels a personal connection to the GlucoCheck project, from seeing her grandfather and grandmother struggle to manage their diabetes. She saw their day-to-day challenges firsthand while living with her grandparents in Vietnam before moving to the United States at age 12. That inspired Duong to ask herself the question, “How can I ease their burden?”

“When I arrived at Kennesaw State University, I carried that question with me,” Duong said. “I wanted to transform my passion for helping others into meaningful action. In time, with my professors’ guidance and an opportunity to work as a First-Year Research Scholar, I found my answer: I’d build technology to improve lives.”

While Duong has been involved with the GlucoCheck project for much of her college career, it is just one of her research endeavors. She and information technology student John Oakley teamed up to win the top undergraduate presentation at the Fall 2024 Symposium of Student Scholars for their analysis of Kennesaw State’s GenCyber Camp, which provided underrepresented high school students with exposure to cybersecurity and cyber-related degree programs at KSU and other schools.

This semester, at the Spring 2025 Symposium of Student Scholars, Duong presented her ongoing work to design and develop a mobile app that would analyze a person’s behavior and activity to predict the onset of mental health conditions. Duong aims to examine correlations between mental health issues and factors such as heart rate variability, blood pressure, sleep patterns, frequency of digital device usage, and social interaction, to develop predictive algorithms.

“Anh is an exceptional scholar, researcher, and leader,” Valero said. “Anh’s passion for research and innovation is evident in her ability to integrate technical expertise with real-world impact.”

Valero commended Duong for mentoring other research assistants in the labs, guiding them in software development and data collection. Duong takes pride in that praise considering that she describes herself as “a shy student who feared she would never find her place” when she began college.

“KSU has given me more than an education – it has given me purpose,” Duong said. “It has shown me the value of confronting challenges, the strength of community, and the responsibility of using my knowledge for social good. It has taught me that every contribution, no matter how small, has the power to change lives.”