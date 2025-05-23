Kennesaw State faculty member wins prestigious Art Directors Club award for creative excellence

[This article by Darius Goodman, with the above photo of Geo Sipp by Judith Pishnery, first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

An illustration in his ongoing graphic narrative project has earned Kennesaw State University faculty member Geo Sipp the Merit Award for Illustration from the Art Directors Club (ADC), a global arts organization.

Sipp, Director of the School of Art and Design in the Geer College of the Arts, is being honored in the Self-Promotion category for his illustration, “The Milk Bar,” a part of his wordless in progress graphic novel “Wolves in the City.”

“To be recognized by your peers–it’s very gratifying,” Sipp said. “That’s very affirming and it makes me feel as though I’m part of the game.”

The ADC Awards have celebrated artistry in design and advertising for over a century and are among the most prestigious international honors in the creative industry. The awards encompass 19 disciplines and several creative communities from graphic design, advertising, television, and the commercial environment.

Sipp has been illustrating for more than 40 years and recalls the early days of his career and what led to him coming to academia.

“I went to grad school to pursue my own artistic interests, because I’d been solving everybody else’s commercial visual problems for years,” Sipp recalled. “Photoshop was taking over everything at that time and it was sort of a one stop shop. It was time for me to step back and reevaluate at that point in time, and I’ve enjoyed the journey since.”

The award reinforces his connection to his peers, both in the professional world and at the University.

“In the School of Art and Design, I think it’s important to show my colleagues that I’m also doing the work they’re doing,” Sipp said. “It’s cool that we get to do this for a living.”

“Wolves in the City” is a wordless graphic novel, designed to allow readers to create their own dialogue and bring their own emotional experiences to the story.

“My work is not decorative,” Sipp said. “It’s not really the kind of work that would comfortably hang in somebody’s living room, necessarily—but that’s not the intent of it, either. It’s to get you to think and engage. So, it is very much editorial in its content.”

In addition to the ADC honor, two of Sipp’s illustrations were selected for inclusion in American Illustration 44, a publication considered an international record of top contemporary image makers.