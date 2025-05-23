Cobb Chamber Seeks Nominations for 2026 Honorary Commanders Class

According to a press release from the Cobb Chamber, the Honorary Commanders Association is now accepting nominations for its 2026 class, offering a unique opportunity for community and business leaders to engage with the U.S. military.

Established in 1983 by the Cobb Chamber, the program partners with Dobbins Air Reserve Base, the General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard, National Defense Force, and the Navy and Marine Corps.

It pairs local leaders with military personnel in a yearlong educational program.

The initiative allows participants to gain firsthand insights into military operations, their economic impact, and national defense. Each session focuses on a different military branch and includes exclusive tours of regional and local military facilities.

The nomination deadline is July 11. Interested parties can submit nominations online at https://tinyurl.com/mvehm7rk.

Program sponsors include Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Floor & Decor, and The Veterinary Clinic.

For additional information, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or via email at jblockton@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Chris Britton of Brasfield & Gorrie is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

