Cobb DOT to host Touch-a-Truck event this afternoon in Honor of Public Works Week

In celebration of American Public Works Week, the Cobb DOT will host a free Touch A Truck event this afternoon, Friday, May 23, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta.

The event invites families to get an up-close look at a variety of transportation and public works vehicles. Attendees will have the chance to climb aboard trucks, meet the professionals who operate them, and learn about the essential services public works provide to the community.

Designed to be both educational and fun, the event underscores the importance of public works and honors the contributions of the people who keep infrastructure and services running smoothly.

The event is open to the public and offers an engaging experience for children and adults alike.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

When a county’s Department of Transportation is mentioned, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably the maintenance of county roads and traffic signals. Cobb DOT is certainly responsible for that.

But there are other aspects of a transportation system than just making sure cars don’t fall into potholes and traffic signals work. The department is involved in the construction of the county’s impressive trail network, the operation of the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, and planning for future transportation needs. Cobb DOT engineers also provide the Cobb County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners with information on the likely traffic impact of decisions at zoning hearings.

The Cobb DOT director, currently Drew Raessler, attends nearly every Board of Commissioners meeting and requests permission and funding for a wide range of projects.

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.