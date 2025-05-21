Learn about your county: Registration open for Cobb 101

Registration is now open for Cobb 101, an annual program that educates participants in the workings of Cobb County government.

The announcement for the program on the Cobb website describes the series of classes as follows:

This academy is an eleven-week course designed to provide an in-depth look at the many functions of county government. It will be held at various government buildings throughout Cobb County, allowing participants to experience what the Cobb County government does for our residents. Participants are allowed to miss only one class during the 11-week course. The class will be limited to 32 participants who are Cobb residents or business owners. You must be 18 years or older to participate. Those who are running for office are ineligible. Applications will be posted for 30 days. The announcement describes the objectives of the program as follows: Give residents an opportunity to learn how to access their government

Familiarize residents with government services, functions and activities in Cobb County

Help residents gain a better understanding about how to become involved in local government

Enhance residents’ ability to communicate effectively with local officials

You can register by following this link.

For more information on Cobb 101, follow this link to the complete announcement on the county website.