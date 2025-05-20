Kennesaw State recognized for environmental stewardship

[This article by Gary Tanner first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University recently earned the Overall Community Improvement Award from Keep Cobb Beautiful during the Cobb County Sustainability Forum and Expo.

The award recognizes the University’s dedication to environmental stewardship through a variety of initiatives, activities, and programs. María del Mar Ceballos, director of the KSU Office of Sustainability, and William Hargrove, director of KSU’s Office of Student Volunteerism and Service, accepted the award at the event on April 30.

“This honor coincides with the completion of KSU’s inaugural Sustainability Master Plan—a landmark achievement that reinforces the university’s commitment to sustainability and institutional excellence,” Ceballos said.

The master plan covers a wide range of sustainability topics including energy efficiency, responsible water use, reducing waste through increased recycling, and much more. The plan aligns with KSU’s strategic plan, Taking Flight, which identifies sustainability as a core priority.

“Through innovative initiatives and a forward-thinking vision, the Office of Sustainability continues to foster a vibrant, inclusive academic community that drives impactful research, encourages critical inquiry, and advances meaningful contributions to society,” Ceballos said.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a public-private partnership between Cobb County government and volunteers dedicated to reducing litter and promoting environmental stewardship. It is an affiliate of the national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful.

The Cobb County Sustainability Forum & Expo 2025 was held at Jim Miller Park and featured educational sessions, demonstrations, and interactive exhibits on sustainability and green initiatives.