Some Cobb County residents receive incorrect voting precinct cards

Cobb County announced that, due to human error during the transfer of address data, some residents in nine precincts received precinct cards addressed to voters who are not living in the homes that received the cards.

The Cobb Elections and Registration office is required to notify voters whose polling place is changing ahead of the remaining 2025 elections.

“Our office is working with our vendor to send corrected cards to affected households,” said Elections Director Tate Fall.

The Elections and Registration Office stated in the county’s news release:

• The incorrect name on the precinct card does not indicate that the listed voter is registered at the address where the card was received.

• A precinct change card is informational only and cannot be used as valid identification when voting.

The county expects that corrected precinct cards will be mailed by the end of the week.

For authoritative information, voters should visit the Georgia My Voter Page.

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

