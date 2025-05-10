Mableton City Council date changed to Monday May 12

Because of a conflict with the State of the County address by Cobb BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid at the Riverside EpiCenter, the Mableton City Council meeting has been moved to Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to the announcement of the change:

Please note that the work session starts at 6:00 PM and the regular meeting starts at 7:30 PM. The work session is not streamed, but the regular meeting will be streamed. The agenda background information is available at: https://mabletonga.portal.civicclerk.com/



See the agendas for the work session and regular meetings below

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

May 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AGENDA

Call to Order Roll Call Agenda Items and Discussion FY 2026 Eco-Friendly Fleet Program Presentation – Jake Kelley of Wade Ford FY 2026 Budgeting Priorities Presentation – City Manager Bill Tanks and Finance Director Karaen Ellis Special Services District (SSD) Six Flags – Economic Development Director Artie Jones & Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)) and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

May 12, 2025

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Public Hearing to submit Cobb County Comprehensive Plan Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations Appointments Board of Zoning Appeals Appointment Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker, max 30 minutes total. Please submit a public comment card to the City Clerk before the meeting starts. Consent Agenda Resolution to Adopt the City of Mableton’s Sustainability Policies and Standards – Director Emily Groth Resolution Promoting the Adoption of Electric Vehicle Use – Director Emily Groth Intergovernmental Agreement with Cobb County for Temporary Extension of Regulatory License and Permit Services – Director Michael Hughes Unfinished Business New Business Agreement with Mauldin & Jenkins LLC for Financial Audit Services ($94,500 for five years) – Finance Director Karen Ellis Second Read – Ordinance Enhancing Code Enforcement Operations (Chapter 2, New Article 4) – Director Alehandro Ferrell & Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Second Read – Ordinance Creating Chapter 13, Nuisances, Article 3, Noise – Director Alejandro Ferrell & Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Second Read – Ordinance Creating Chapter 6, Municipal Court – Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby HR Consulting Agreement with LOCALGOV HR Guru LLC – HR Manager Candice Fields First Read – Ordinance Creating Chapter 14, Animal Control – Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby First Read – Ordinance Updating Chapter 11, Environment and Natural Resources – Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby First Read – Ordinance Creating Article 4, Subdivisions under Chapter 8, Buildings and Construction – Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Other Business / Discussion City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)) and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168 during regular office hours.