Mattie’s Call: Missing woman with dementia in Marietta

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release last night:

Fifty-six-year-old Elizabeth Jones is missing and has dementia. She was reported missing around 8:00 PM this evening. Working with the Cobb County Police Department Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) she was last seen on camera walking across the intersection of Austell Road and Cochran at 12:51 PM this afternoon. She was last seen wearing a navy blue top, gray, long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and gray sneakers. If you see her, please contact 911 immediately. A Mattie’s Call Alert has been requested and should be approved shortly.