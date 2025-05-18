Senior Citizens Council of Cobb to host “Taking care of your own health”

Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement:

PATIENT ADVOCACY:Taking Care of Your Own Health

Learn about patients’ rights and managing one’s own health care. Is your doctor hearing from you? Are you charged for services not received or requested? Do you understand your treatment plan? Who can help when you have a complaint? How do you safely reduce the number of medications you are on? When should you replace your doctor?

FREE event – registration required

Location: Sewell Mill Library

2051 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta

Date & Time:

Wednesday, May 28

10:30 AM – 12 PM

Click here to register

For more information: