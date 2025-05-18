Senior Citizens Council of Cobb to host “Taking care of your own health”

TOPICS:
The "Star of Life" symbol represents medicine and health care. Three rectangles are arranged in a radial pattern to form a sort of abstract star shape, with a snake coiled around a staff superimposed on the center.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 18, 2025

Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement:

PATIENT ADVOCACY:Taking Care of Your Own Health

Learn about patients’ rights and managing one’s own health care. Is your doctor hearing from you? Are you charged for services not received or requested? Do you understand your treatment plan? Who can help when you have a complaint? How do you safely reduce the number of medications you are on? When should you replace your doctor?

FREE event – registration required

Location: Sewell Mill Library
2051 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta

Date & Time:
Wednesday, May 28
10:30 AM – 12 PM

Click here to register

For more information:

Be the first to comment on "Senior Citizens Council of Cobb to host “Taking care of your own health”"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.