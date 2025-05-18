Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement:
PATIENT ADVOCACY:Taking Care of Your Own Health
Learn about patients’ rights and managing one’s own health care. Is your doctor hearing from you? Are you charged for services not received or requested? Do you understand your treatment plan? Who can help when you have a complaint? How do you safely reduce the number of medications you are on? When should you replace your doctor?
FREE event – registration required
Location: Sewell Mill Library
2051 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta
Date & Time:
Wednesday, May 28
10:30 AM – 12 PM
For more information:
Be the first to comment on "Senior Citizens Council of Cobb to host “Taking care of your own health”"