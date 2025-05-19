South Cobb Lions Visit Assisted Living Facility For Mother’s Day

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a Mother’s Day-themed event at an assisted living center spearheaded by a member of the South Cobb Lions Club:

South Cobb Lion Erin Anderson, along with her School Break Day Care students, gave away recycled flowers, recycled art plaques, and lots of love to the widows at Anderson Mill Assisted Living Center in time for Mother’s Day. As you may know, assisted living facilities are always looking for ways to keep their guests entertained. The elderly guests enjoy spending time with the terrific young students.

The recycled art plaques were made by Glenn from Glenn’s Cafe located a few doors down from the Publix on Floyd Road. There are some more plaques remaining if you are nearby. A portion of every plaque sold this month goes towards a donation to the South Cobb Lions Club which works hard to improve our community. If you stop in, you need to try their “unbelievable” French toast. Their sandwiches are awesome too.