Spring heightens at North Cobb Regional Library with SCAA local art exhibit

By Kelly Johnson
Continuing from last month, North Cobb Regional Library is hosting the South Cobb Arts Alliance (SCAA) Annual Member Exhibit until June 28th. The exhibit provides local artists of the metro Atlanta area, both popular and new, with the opportunity to share with the community an eclectic range of styles, mediums, and themes. According to the SCAA website, “[the art of its members will] stop casual glancing viewers in their tracks to admire what they see.”
There’s no registration required to attend this SCAA exhibit; however, a non-obligatory donation may be requested on entry. Also, there is no word of artwork sales at this event, but having a wallet or purse on hand wouldn’t hurt—just in case admiration strikes.
On June 14th, the SCAA Art Exhibit Reception will be held at the library from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
In addition to the exhibit, North Cobb Regional Library is also offering three Teen Summer Programs for ages 12–17. The programs are Retro Craft, Blackout Poetry, and Light Up Globes. Each program occur weekly, beginning Wednesday, June 11th at 2:00 PM.
Other scheduled events at North Cobb Regional Library include:
- Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, June 3rd at 6:00 PM
(The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava)
- All About Parrots, Monday, June 16th @ 3:00 PM
- Young Adult Author Visit, Saturday, June 21st @ 1:00 PM
Featuring:
- Julian Winters – Prince of the Palisades
- Jill Tew – The Dividing Sky; An Ocean Apart (Preorder)
- Auburn Morrow – The Trial Period
- Vania Stoyanova – Why on Earth: An Alien Invasion Anthology
- Jo Schulte – The Whisperwood Legacy
- Karen Strong – Eden’s Everdark; COOL. AWKWARD. BLACK.
Register here.
- Cover-To-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, June 24th @ 2:00 PM
(The Women by Kristin Hannah)
Please note North Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
