South Cobb Regional Library anchors Spring to Summer with programs that connect

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 31, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

Following AAPI Heritage Month, Kennesaw State University and the Breman Foundation of Atlanta present The Anne Frank in Translation Panel Exhibit at South Cobb Regional Library.

Anne Frank was a sixteen-year-old who came of age during the Nazi domination of Europe. She is known for hiding during its occupation of the Netherlands; but what made her survival extraordinary was the diary she kept of her hole up—in the achterhuis or annex of her Amsterdam home.

In some respects, where Anne Frank lived, as a Liberal Jew in a diverse community, it is relatable to the Cobb community in that each consisted of a mosaic of peoples and cultures. In fact, with Frank’s life and story inspiring the Anne Frank House, her legacy is used to educated people on both antisemitism and Islamophobia, as well as to call for dialogue about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the eight-panel travel exhibit will give more details and insights to Anne Frank’s life, legacy, and popularity, it may inspire an exemplification of courage and resolve in the face of wrongdoings or corruption.

On the note of community, having participated in the Second Annual South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration at South Cobb Regional Library, I found the interactive segment of attendees creating a community poem inspiring and hopeful. If you’d like to show community pride through such participation, then Color Your World! As this year’s summer reading theme, help color the South Cobb Community Puzzle. Simply collect a puzzle piece from a librarian and add it to the mosaic of the community. Participation is open to all ages, regardless of ability.

Here’s a short list of other community events at South Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:

  • Chalk Art, Friday, June 6th at 10:00 AM
  • Food History of the South, Wednesday, June 11th at 2:00 PM
  • Book A Librarian, Monday, June 16th at 3:00 PM
  • Celebrate You! Fashion Show, Wednesday, June 25th at 3:00 PM

Please note:

  • The South Cobb Regional Library will be closed on Thursday, June 19th, in observance of Juneteenth.
  • The library will also offer breakfast and lunch meals every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, June 2nd to 25th.

Breakfast: 10 – 10:30 AM

Lunch: 1:30 – 2:30 PM

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JUNE 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 01, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Interment




June 02, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:00 – 20:00The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Interment


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


14:00 – 15:00Celebrate Summer Fire Truck Visit and Ice Cream Social


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Koda: Read to Koda


18:00 – 19:00Family Art Night




June 03, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


14:00 – 15:00Museum Days


17:00 – 19:00Adult Art Night




June 04, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:30Family Storytime




June 05, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 18:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


14:00 – 15:00Cobb Counter Water System Presents: Rain or Shine


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics




June 06, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 13:00Chalk Art


10:00 – 18:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Koda: Read to Koda




June 07, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


11:00 – 14:00Conflict Resolution for Teens With Project Keep’em Off The Streets


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime




JUNE 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 08, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Anne Frank in Translation


13:00 – 17:00South Cobb Community Puzzle




June 09, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 17:00Lego Build


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




June 10, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


15:30 – 16:30Cobb 4H Yoga at South Cobb




June 11, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:30Family Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Food History of the South




June 12, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 18:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


16:00 – 17:00Tween\Teen Arts and Crafts Hour


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion




June 13, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 18:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:00The Basics with Cobb Collaborative




June 14, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle




JUNE 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 15, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Community Puzzle




June 16, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 18:00Book A Librarian




June 17, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




June 18, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:30Family Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Let’s Paint


16:00 – 17:00Juice Boxes and Paint Brushes




June 19, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: JUNETEENTH




June 20, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 18:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:00The Basics with Cobb Collaborative


14:00 – 15:00Tween Paint and Snack


16:00 – 17:00Teen Paint and Snack




June 21, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


13:00 – 15:00Art Supply Swap




JUNE 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 22, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Anne Frank in Translation


13:00 – 17:00South Cobb Community Puzzle




June 23, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


16:00 – 19:30Kids Art Gallery


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]




June 24, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


14:00 – 15:00Museum Days




June 25, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 20:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


10:30 – 11:30Family Storytime


15:00 – 16:00Celebrate You! Fashion Show




June 26, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 18:00South Cobb Community Puzzle




June 27, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 18:00South Cobb Community Puzzle




June 28, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Anne Frank in Translation


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Community Puzzle


11:00 – 14:00Conflict Resolution for Teens With Project Keep’em Off The Streets




JUNE 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 29, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Anne Frank in Translation


13:00 – 17:00South Cobb Community Puzzle




June 30, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

