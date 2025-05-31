South Cobb Regional Library anchors Spring to Summer with programs that connect

By Kelly Johnson
Following AAPI Heritage Month, Kennesaw State University and the Breman Foundation of Atlanta present The Anne Frank in Translation Panel Exhibit at South Cobb Regional Library.
Anne Frank was a sixteen-year-old who came of age during the Nazi domination of Europe. She is known for hiding during its occupation of the Netherlands; but what made her survival extraordinary was the diary she kept of her hole up—in the achterhuis or annex of her Amsterdam home.
In some respects, where Anne Frank lived, as a Liberal Jew in a diverse community, it is relatable to the Cobb community in that each consisted of a mosaic of peoples and cultures. In fact, with Frank’s life and story inspiring the Anne Frank House, her legacy is used to educated people on both antisemitism and Islamophobia, as well as to call for dialogue about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the eight-panel travel exhibit will give more details and insights to Anne Frank’s life, legacy, and popularity, it may inspire an exemplification of courage and resolve in the face of wrongdoings or corruption.
On the note of community, having participated in the Second Annual South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration at South Cobb Regional Library, I found the interactive segment of attendees creating a community poem inspiring and hopeful. If you’d like to show community pride through such participation, then Color Your World! As this year’s summer reading theme, help color the South Cobb Community Puzzle. Simply collect a puzzle piece from a librarian and add it to the mosaic of the community. Participation is open to all ages, regardless of ability.
Here’s a short list of other community events at South Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:
- Chalk Art, Friday, June 6th at 10:00 AM
- Food History of the South, Wednesday, June 11th at 2:00 PM
- Book A Librarian, Monday, June 16th at 3:00 PM
- Celebrate You! Fashion Show, Wednesday, June 25th at 3:00 PM
Please note:
- The South Cobb Regional Library will be closed on Thursday, June 19th, in observance of Juneteenth.
- The library will also offer breakfast and lunch meals every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, June 2nd to 25th.
Breakfast: 10 – 10:30 AM
Lunch: 1:30 – 2:30 PM
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
JUNE 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 01, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Interment
|June 02, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:00 – 20:00
|The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Interment
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|14:00 – 15:00
|Celebrate Summer Fire Truck Visit and Ice Cream Social
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Koda: Read to Koda
|18:00 – 19:00
|Family Art Night
|June 03, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|14:00 – 15:00
|Museum Days
|17:00 – 19:00
|Adult Art Night
|June 04, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|June 05, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|14:00 – 15:00
|Cobb Counter Water System Presents: Rain or Shine
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics
|June 06, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 13:00
|Chalk Art
|10:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Koda: Read to Koda
|June 07, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|11:00 – 14:00
|Conflict Resolution for Teens With Project Keep’em Off The Streets
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
JUNE 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 08, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|13:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|June 09, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 17:00
|Lego Build
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|June 10, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|15:30 – 16:30
|Cobb 4H Yoga at South Cobb
|June 11, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Food History of the South
|June 12, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|16:00 – 17:00
|Tween\Teen Arts and Crafts Hour
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|June 13, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:00
|The Basics with Cobb Collaborative
|June 14, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
JUNE 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 15, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|June 16, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 18:00
|Book A Librarian
|June 17, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|June 18, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Let’s Paint
|16:00 – 17:00
|Juice Boxes and Paint Brushes
|June 19, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: JUNETEENTH
|June 20, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:00
|The Basics with Cobb Collaborative
|14:00 – 15:00
|Tween Paint and Snack
|16:00 – 17:00
|Teen Paint and Snack
|June 21, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|13:00 – 15:00
|Art Supply Swap
JUNE 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 22, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|13:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|June 23, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|16:00 – 19:30
|Kids Art Gallery
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|June 24, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|14:00 – 15:00
|Museum Days
|June 25, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 20:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|15:00 – 16:00
|Celebrate You! Fashion Show
|June 26, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|June 27, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|June 28, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|11:00 – 14:00
|Conflict Resolution for Teens With Project Keep’em Off The Streets
JUNE 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 29, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Anne Frank in Translation
|13:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Community Puzzle
|June 30, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
