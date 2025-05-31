South Cobb Regional Library anchors Spring to Summer with programs that connect

By Kelly Johnson

Following AAPI Heritage Month, Kennesaw State University and the Breman Foundation of Atlanta present The Anne Frank in Translation Panel Exhibit at South Cobb Regional Library.

Anne Frank was a sixteen-year-old who came of age during the Nazi domination of Europe. She is known for hiding during its occupation of the Netherlands; but what made her survival extraordinary was the diary she kept of her hole up—in the achterhuis or annex of her Amsterdam home.

In some respects, where Anne Frank lived, as a Liberal Jew in a diverse community, it is relatable to the Cobb community in that each consisted of a mosaic of peoples and cultures. In fact, with Frank’s life and story inspiring the Anne Frank House, her legacy is used to educated people on both antisemitism and Islamophobia, as well as to call for dialogue about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the eight-panel travel exhibit will give more details and insights to Anne Frank’s life, legacy, and popularity, it may inspire an exemplification of courage and resolve in the face of wrongdoings or corruption.

On the note of community, having participated in the Second Annual South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration at South Cobb Regional Library, I found the interactive segment of attendees creating a community poem inspiring and hopeful. If you’d like to show community pride through such participation, then Color Your World! As this year’s summer reading theme, help color the South Cobb Community Puzzle. Simply collect a puzzle piece from a librarian and add it to the mosaic of the community. Participation is open to all ages, regardless of ability.

Here’s a short list of other community events at South Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:

Chalk Art, Friday, June 6 th at 10:00 AM

at 10:00 AM Food History of the South, Wednesday, June 11 th at 2:00 PM

at 2:00 PM Book A Librarian, Monday, June 16 th at 3:00 PM

at 3:00 PM Celebrate You! Fashion Show, Wednesday, June 25th at 3:00 PM

Please note:

The South Cobb Regional Library will be closed on Thursday, June 19th, in observance of Juneteenth.

The library will also offer breakfast and lunch meals every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, June 2nd to 25th.

Breakfast: 10 – 10:30 AM

Lunch: 1:30 – 2:30 PM

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JUNE 2025

WEEK 1

JUNE 2025

WEEK 2

JUNE 2025

WEEK 3

JUNE 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT June 22, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 Anne Frank in Translation



13:00 – 17:00 South Cobb Community Puzzle







June 23, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Anne Frank in Translation



10:00 – 20:00 South Cobb Community Puzzle



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



16:00 – 19:30 Kids Art Gallery



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]







June 24, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Anne Frank in Translation



10:00 – 20:00 South Cobb Community Puzzle



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



14:00 – 15:00 Museum Days







June 25, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Anne Frank in Translation



10:00 – 20:00 South Cobb Community Puzzle



10:30 – 11:30 Family Storytime



15:00 – 16:00 Celebrate You! Fashion Show







June 26, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Anne Frank in Translation



10:00 – 18:00 South Cobb Community Puzzle







June 27, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Anne Frank in Translation



10:00 – 18:00 South Cobb Community Puzzle







June 28, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Anne Frank in Translation



10:00 – 17:00 South Cobb Community Puzzle



11:00 – 14:00 Conflict Resolution for Teens With Project Keep’em Off The Streets









JUNE 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT June 29, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 Anne Frank in Translation



13:00 – 17:00 South Cobb Community Puzzle







June 30, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00









